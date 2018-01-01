FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's Kim says U.S. will never start war against North
#Industrials
January 1, 2018 / 12:57 AM / 2 days ago

North Korea's Kim says U.S. will never start war against North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Monday that the United States will never be able to start a war against North Korea now that his country has developed the capability to hit all of the U.S. mainland with its nuclear weapons.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat,” Kim said during a televised New Year’s Day speech. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Josh Smith in SEOUL; Editing by Kim Coghill)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

