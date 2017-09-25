Pentagon: Will provide Trump options if North Korea provocations continue

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Monday that it would provide U.S. President Donald Trump with options to deal with North Korea if its provocations continue, after North Korea’s foreign minister said his country reserved the right to shoot down U.S. bombers even if they are not in its air space.

“If North Korea does not stop their provocative actions, you know, we will make sure that we provide options to the President to deal with North Korea,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Grant McCool)