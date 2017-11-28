FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-N.Korea fires ballistic missile -S.Korean news agency Yonhap
November 28, 2017 / 6:44 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-N.Korea fires ballistic missile -S.Korean news agency Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile flew to the east and the South Korean military is analyzing details of the launch with the United States, South Korea’s joint chiefs said, according to the report.

Two authoritative U.S. government sources said earlier that U.S. government experts believed North Korea could conduct a new missile test within days, in what would be its first launch since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; editing by Dan Grebler)

