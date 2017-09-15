FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin discusses N.Korean missile test with his security council -agencies
September 15, 2017 / 12:07 PM / a month ago

Putin discusses N.Korean missile test with his security council -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch with Russia’s security council, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

“Participants exchanged their views about the situation on the Korean Peninsula with regard to the new missile launch,” agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, deepening tension after its recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

