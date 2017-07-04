FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
S.Korea's Moon says analysing N.Korea missile, could have been ICBM
July 4, 2017 / 4:38 AM / a month ago

S.Korea's Moon says analysing N.Korea missile, could have been ICBM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the military is analysing a North Korean missile launched earlier in the day with the possibility that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile-class (ICBM) rocket.

Moon said in opening remarks at a national security council meeting at the Blue House that he was deeply disappointed North Korea had launched the missile only days after he and U.S. President Donald Trump called for restraint.

The South Korean president added he strongly condemned the missile launch that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions and ignores international warnings. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Neil Fullick)

