N.Korea leader Kim Jong Un wants to advance North-South relations -KCNA

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said it is his “firm will to vigorously advance” and “write a new history of national reunification” with South Korea to a visiting delegation of high-ranking South Korean officials, the North’s official news agency said on Tuesday.

“Hearing the intention of President Moon Jae In for a summit from the special envoy of the south side, he exchanged views and made a satisfactory agreement,” said Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) of the meeting that took place on Monday without detailing what that agreement was.

“He gave the important instruction to the relevant field to rapidly take practical steps for it. He also made an exchange of in-depth views on the issues for easing the acute military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and activating the versatile dialogue, contact, cooperation and exchange,” the report said. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Hugh Lawson)