S.Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang Olympics
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
#Olympics News
September 19, 2017 / 10:53 PM / a month ago

S.Korea's Moon says pushing to guarantee safety at Pyeongchang Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the country is pushing to ensure security at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympic Games amid the escalating standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programmes.

During a meeting in New York with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Moon said that South Korea has always hosted global sports events successfully despite being technically at war with the North, according to a South Korean presidential official, and that a successful hosting of the Pyeongchang games would reassure the world of regional peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea had submitted a draft resolution for a global ceasefire to start just before the Games, which are due to take place on Feb. 9-25, 2018, the official said. The resolution will be put to a vote at the United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse)

