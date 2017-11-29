FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Moon says N.Korea missile capability seems improved
November 29, 2017 / 1:35 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea's Moon says N.Korea missile capability seems improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday North Korea’s missile technology seems to have improved, following the launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan.

Moon made the remark to U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call, his office said, during which both heads of state said they would talk further on measures to respond to North Korea’s latest provocation. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

