FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea, China agree to normalise relations after THAAD fallout
Sections
Featured
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
market analysis
Rookies and robots brace for first UK rate rise since 2007
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
commentary
Martin Luther's unexpected business legacy
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
syria
Assad sets sights on Kurdish areas, risking new Syria conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 31, 2017 / 1:16 AM / a day ago

S.Korea, China agree to normalise relations after THAAD fallout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea and China have agreed to normalise all forms of cooperation and exchanges “expeditiously” following a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, the South’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides shared the view that the strengthening of exchange and cooperation between Korea and China serves their common interests and agreed to expeditiously bring exchange and cooperation in all areas back on a normal development track,” the statement said.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an upcoming summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Vietnam on Nov. 10-11, a Blue House official said in a separate briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.