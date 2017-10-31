S.Korea, China agree to normalise relations after THAAD fallout

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea and China have agreed to normalise all forms of cooperation and exchanges “expeditiously” following a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, the South’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides shared the view that the strengthening of exchange and cooperation between Korea and China serves their common interests and agreed to expeditiously bring exchange and cooperation in all areas back on a normal development track,” the statement said.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an upcoming summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Vietnam on Nov. 10-11, a Blue House official said in a separate briefing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)