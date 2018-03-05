FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:23 AM / a day ago

S.Korean envoys meeting with N.Korea leader -Blue House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - A South Korean delegation visiting North Korea met its leader, Kim Jong Un, on Monday, a South Koran presidential spokesman said, making them the first South Korean officials to meet the young leader.

A 10-member South Korean delegation, headed by National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong, arrived in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, earlier on Monday and later held a dinner meeting with Kim, the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Robert Birsel

