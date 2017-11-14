FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Moon says unlikely for N.Korea to completely denuclearise in a short time
November 14, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

S.Korea's Moon says unlikely for N.Korea to completely denuclearise in a short time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday it would not be easy for North Korea to completely destroy its nuclear weapons in a short time considering the state of its arsenal.

Speaking to reporters in the Philippines, Moon also said if North Korea agreed to talks, negotiations could be held with all options open although it was too early to say specifically what.

Moon’s remarks were made available by his presidential office, the Blue House. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

