a month ago
Trump tweets about latest N.Korea missile launch
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
July 4, 2017 / 2:48 AM / a month ago

Trump tweets about latest N.Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message it was "hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer", hours after North Korea launched on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile.

"Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all," Trump said on Twitter.

The White House had no immediate official comment on reports of North Korea launching a missile. (Reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL and Ayesha Rascoe in WASHINGTON; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

