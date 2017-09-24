FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tweets threats against N.Korea after UN speech
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out "non-carcinogenic" findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out "non-carcinogenic" findings
#Industrials
September 24, 2017 / 3:37 AM / in a month

Trump tweets threats against N.Korea after UN speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and leader Kim Jong Un “won’t be around much longer” if Ri echoed the thoughts of “Little Rocket Man”, an apparent reference to Kim.

Ri told the United Nations General Assembly earlier on Saturday that targeting the U.S. mainland with its rockets was inevitable after “Mr. Evil President” Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man”. “Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast in Sydney; Editing by Paul Tait)

