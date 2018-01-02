FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South Korea
January 2, 2018 / 2:25 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!” Trump added in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Kantanga Johnson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

