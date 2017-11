WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, speaking on Tuesday about North Korea’s latest missile launch, told reporters: “It is a situation that we will handle.” Trump said the launch did not change the U.S. approach to the issue of North Korea, a week after he put the nation on a U.S. list of countries that Washington says support terrorism.

