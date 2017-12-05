FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 20 hours

UN envoy not carrying U.S. government message on N. Korea visit -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - United Nations envoy Jeffrey Feltman, a former high-level U.S. State Department official, is not carrying any message from the U.S. government while visiting North Korea for talks on behalf of the world body, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Feltman is currently the U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs. Previously he served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs.

“We’re certainly aware of his travels under the auspices of his role with the United Nations to North Korea,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters. “He’s not traveling on behalf of the U.S. government and he’s not traveling -I want to make this clear - with any kind of message from the U.S. government.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

