U.S. nearing limits of diplomacy on North Korea -Trump adviser McMaster
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 15, 2017 / 5:53 PM / a month ago

U.S. nearing limits of diplomacy on North Korea -Trump adviser McMaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Friday the United States was approaching the limit of what sanctions and diplomacy can accomplish in terms of reigning in North Korea’s weapons program.

“For those ... who have been commenting on a lack of a military option, there is a military option,” McMaster told reporters at the White House, adding that it would not be the Trump administration’s preferred choice. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

