a month ago
Pentagon says it is ready to defend against growing N.Korea threat
July 4, 2017 / 11:29 PM / a month ago

Pentagon says it is ready to defend against growing N.Korea threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was prepared to defend the United States and its allies against the growing threat from North Korea as it condemned Pyongyang's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White. "Our commitment to the defense of our allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)

