U.S. lawmakers reach agreement on new North Korea sanctions

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday said they agreed on a new package of sanctions on North Korea, and that the Senate Banking Committee would act on the legislation next week.

Among other things, the “Otto Warmbier Banking Restrictions Involving North Korea Act of 2017,” named after a U.S. student who died after he was imprisoned in North Korea, would strengthen and expand existing sanctions and strengthen Congress’ oversight of North Korea sanctions. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)