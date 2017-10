WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise will start on Aug. 21 as planned, the Pentagon said on Friday as the United States and North Korea traded threats of war.

The annual joint military exercise, called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian, is expected to go ahead as originally scheduled and will start on Aug. 21, said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)