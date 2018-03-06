U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture -official

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - North Korea has earned U.S. skepticism for breaking all previous agreements over its nuclear program but the Trump administration is open-minded about potential talks with Pyongyang, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

He said the United States was looking for concrete steps toward North Korea’s denuclearization and that the U.S. posture toward the country would not change until those steps were visible.

The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call and on condition of anonymity, said it was natural that U.S. military exercises would resume with the conclusion of the Olympics that were held in South Korea.