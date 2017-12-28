FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No proof Kaesong cash funded N.Korea arms programs -S.Korea expert panel
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 28, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 2 days ago

No proof Kaesong cash funded N.Korea arms programs -S.Korea expert panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - There was no evidence that North Korea had diverted wages paid to its workers by South Korean companies operating in a now-closed industrial park on their border to bankroll its weapons programs, an expert panel appointed by Seoul’s Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

The investigation by the panel reversed the contention by the previous government that most of the cash that flowed into the jointly run Kaesong complex was diverted to North Korea’s military.

South Korea pulled out of the industrial park on the North Korean side of the border, where South Korean factories employed North Korean workers, after the North launched a long-range missile last year. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.