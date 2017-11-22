N.Korea violated armistice crossing border to chase defector: U.N. Command

Nov 22 (Reuters) - North Korea violated the armistice agreement as one of its soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line, the border between the two Koreas, chasing a soldier who defected to the South on Nov. 13, an official from U.N. Command (UNC) in Seoul said on Wednesday.

The UNC released video footage from the incident where a North Korean soldier was seen crossing the MDL for a few seconds as others fired shots at the defecting soldier as he ran toward the South side of the frontier.

The UNC said it informed North Korea of the armistice violation on Wednesday, the official said at a news conference in Seoul. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)