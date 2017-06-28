S.Korea spy agency says "unpardonable" N.Korea threatens its citizens

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday it was "unpardonable" that North Korea made threats against its citizens after the North issued a standing order to execute the former leader of the South for a purported assassination plot.

North Korea issued a statement earlier on Wednesday with a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)