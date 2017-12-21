North Korean soldier defects to the South - S.Korean defence official

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Thursday, a South Korean defence ministry official said, the second known defection from the North in about five weeks.

The low-ranking North Korean soldier defected across the heavily militarised border between North and South Korea at around 8:04 a.m. (2304 GMT Wednesday) and no shots were fired, the official said.

Another North Korean soldier suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash across the border on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Paul Tait)