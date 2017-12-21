FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korean soldier defects to the South - S.Korean defence official
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 21, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 5 days ago

North Korean soldier defects to the South - S.Korean defence official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea early on Thursday, a South Korean defence ministry official said, the second known defection from the North in about five weeks.

The low-ranking North Korean soldier defected across the heavily militarised border between North and South Korea at around 8:04 a.m. (2304 GMT Wednesday) and no shots were fired, the official said.

Another North Korean soldier suffered critical gunshot wounds during a defection dash across the border on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.