FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mattis says North Korean ICBM not yet a "capable threat" against U.S.
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 15, 2017 / 8:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Mattis says North Korean ICBM not yet a "capable threat" against U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that even as an analysis continued on North Korea’s most recent missile test, he did not believe its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was a capable threat against the United States.

“It has not yet shown to be a capable threat against us right now ... we’re still doing the forensics analysis,” Mattis said.

Last month, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new type of ICBM that could reach all of the U.S. mainland. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.