Northrop Grumman profit rises 7.1 pct
October 25, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Northrop Grumman profit rises 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 7.1 percent rise in quarterly profit compared to the same quarter a year ago, partly boosted by higher demand for its manned aircraft.

Net income of the maker of Global Hawk surveillance planes rose to $645 million, or $3.68 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $602 million, or $3.35 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $6.53 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

