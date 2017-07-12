FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Northrop Grumman wins $409 mln U.S. defense contract
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
UK needs Brexit fall-back position - ex-BoE governor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 24 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Northrop Grumman wins $409 mln U.S. defense contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show United Technologies did not win second contract, which has not been awarded)

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp has been awarded a $409 million U.S. defense contract for next generation thermal, power and controls, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it had erroneously reported that United Technologies had won a separate $409 million contract for next generation thermal. That contract has not yet been awarded, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.