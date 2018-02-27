FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

MOVES-Mortgage manager Northview names Mark Arnold CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mortgage manager Northview Group said it named Mark Arnold chief executive.

Arnold was previously an executive in residence at private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, with a focus on investments in the financial services sector.

Before that, he spent 18 years with GE Capital in a variety of senior management roles, including CEO positions at the company’s units in Portugal, Romania and Hungary, among others.

Arnold is expected to join the group on April 10. (Reporting by John Benny)

