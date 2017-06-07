FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's bank regulator says household debt raises vulnerability
June 7, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 2 months ago

Norway's bank regulator says household debt raises vulnerability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's financial system, which includes banks and insurers, has become more vulnerable as household debt continues to grow, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in an annual report on Wednesday.

"Housing prices and household debt are at record highs, and the growth in household debt is significantly higher than income growth. The vulnerability of the financial system has increased," the FSA said in a statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

