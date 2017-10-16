Norway's Statkraft seeks more onshore wind power in Scotland

OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian utility Statkraft has partnered with Airvolution Energy, a British wind farm developer, to build up to 300 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind power in Scotland. Airvolution will look for new projects for Statkraft but will also seek to acquire existing projects, its commercial director Gary Freedman told Reuters on Monday.

“We will build new farms and also acquire partially completed ones. We will be responsible for all stages, including planning, moving parts, connecting to the grid,” Freedman said.

A unit of Irish utility ESB which was set up in 2010, Airvolution has so far developed and acquired 11 wind farm projects totalling 62 MW of capacity in Britain.

Statkraft said in a statement it was looking to expand its onshore wind interests in both Scotland and Wales.

In March the Norwegian utility completed its 36.3 MW Andershaw wind farm in Scotland, installing 11 turbines supplied by Danish company Vestas.

Statkraft did not specify the size of individual projects but Airvolution said it would be looking for wind farms averaging about 50 MW of generating capacity.

“The farms will be built over the next few years,” said Freedman. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis, Greg Mahlich)