Norway extends grant for Mongstad CCS research

OSLO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian state-owned carbon capture technology firm Gassnova has extended an 85 million euro ($100.42 million) grant for research at the CO2 Technology Centre Mongstad, free trade association watchdog ESA said on Tuesday.

“Making carbon capture work is important for the whole of EEA, and Norway is making a key contribution with the grants for the CO2 Technology Centre Mongstad,” said the ESA, which approved the three-year extension.

The European Economic Area (EEA) groups the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Mongstad in western Norway began operating in 2012 and does carbon capture and storage (CCS) emissions testing using CO2 from a combined heat and power plant and an oil refinery cracker.

It is a joint venture between the Norwegian state, Statoil , Shell and Sasol.

Total announced earlier this year that they will be involved in the program’s extension as it is “the only industrial-scale one in Europe”.

In June, Gassnova asked Statoil to look into building an offshore carbon storage facility in what the Norwegian energy company said could be the world’s first storage site to take carbon dioxide from several industrial sources.