Norway economy well placed to handle stronger crown -central bank chief
September 27, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 22 days ago

Norway economy well placed to handle stronger crown -central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRISTIANSAND, Norway, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is well placed to cope with a moderate strengthening of the country’s crown currency, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting with business leaders on Wednesday.

On a trade-weighted basis, the currency index is expected to strengthen from a current level around 103.5 to an average 102.4 in 2018 and 100.5 in 2019, Norges Bank said on Sept. 21.

“The Norwegian economy, in our forecasts, can well tolerate the crown strengthening that we anticipate,” Olsen told Reuters. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

