Norwegian household credit demand seen falling further in Q4 -survey
October 19, 2017

Norwegian household credit demand seen falling further in Q4 -survey

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect credit demand from households to fall further in the fourth quarter, a survey by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Credit standards for both households and non-financial enterprises were broadly unchanged in the third quarter, while margins on lending rose slightly in both segments and funding costs fell.

The banks do not expect any changes in credit standards, loan conditions, lending rates, margins on loans or corporate credit demand in the fourth quarter.

Credit demand from Norwegian households fell slightly in the third quarter, while there was an increase from companies, Norges Bank said.

The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN and Sparebanken Vest. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

