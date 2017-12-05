FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank business survey sees moderate output growth
December 5, 2017 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

Norway central bank business survey sees moderate output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to remain moderate over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts as a whole report that output growth is little changed since August. Growth has been slightly higher than enterprises expected in the previous survey. A number of enterprises indicate that activity in the oil sector is no longer declining,” the bank said in a survey of 328 companies.

“Contacts as a whole expect output growth to remain approximately unchanged over the next six months. Some enterprises report that uncertainty in the housing market is weighing on expectations,” it added.

The regional network survey is the central bank’s primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on December 14. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

