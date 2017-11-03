Norwegian crown currency weaker than expected -c.bank

BERGEN, Norway, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown has weakened more than expected over the last week, the central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.

“Since the rate meeting last week, the crown level has been weaker than we anticipated,” Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Bergen.

The Norwegian crown weakened to the lowest level in three months against the euro following rate meetings with both Norges Bank and the ECB on Oct. 26, and has remained weak despite higher oil prices.

The governor also said the October drop in registered unemployment released earlier on Friday was in line with the central bank’s expectations of an improved labour market going forward. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)