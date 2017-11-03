FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian crown currency weaker than expected -c.bank
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2017 / 12:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Norwegian crown currency weaker than expected -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGEN, Norway, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown has weakened more than expected over the last week, the central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.

“Since the rate meeting last week, the crown level has been weaker than we anticipated,” Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Bergen.

The Norwegian crown weakened to the lowest level in three months against the euro following rate meetings with both Norges Bank and the ECB on Oct. 26, and has remained weak despite higher oil prices.

The governor also said the October drop in registered unemployment released earlier on Friday was in line with the central bank’s expectations of an improved labour market going forward. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.