Norway's cen bank reaffirms to start raising rates in 2019-Olsen
November 3, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in a day

Norway's cen bank reaffirms to start raising rates in 2019-Olsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank governor Oystein Olsen reaffirmed on Friday that the bank expects to keep interest rates low before a raise predicted in 2019.

He did not give the exact timing of a rise in a speech to a business network in the west coast city of Bergen, but at the bank’s rate meeting in September its documents showed a rate rise likely in June 2019.

Olsen also said that the central bank wanted to prevent a strengthening of the crown. “It’s important for monetary policy to underpin a fairly weak crown,” he said.

“The rate path (from September) will contribute to that”, he added.

Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, writing by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
