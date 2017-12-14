Norwegian crown up 1 pct vs euro, dollar after cbank view

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown vaulted more than one percent against the U.S. dollar and the euro on Thursday after the central bank took market painted a robust picture on the economy, taking some market participants by surprise.

The crown rose 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar to 8.2120 crowns per dollar and made similar gains to the euro to stand at 9.7085 crowns.

Norway’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.50 percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll, but signalled a future tightening of policy could be somewhat steeper than the board had previously planned. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Sujata Rao)