FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Banking and Financial News
February 1, 2018 / 6:25 AM / a day ago

Norway's consumer watchdog appeals verdict in DNB class action case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s Consumer Council will appeal against a court ruling which found that banking group DNB did not overcharge customers who invested in its funds, the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

The council had sought to reclaim 690 million crowns on behalf of 180,000 DNB customers who had placed money in three funds between January 2010 and December 2014, in what had been billed as a class action test case.

DNB Asset Management was alleged to have charged customers for actively managing the funds, while in reality simply tracking a stock market index, a claim DNB denied. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.