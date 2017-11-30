FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Norway raises crown purchases to NOK 900 mln per day Dec 1-15
November 30, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Norway raises crown purchases to NOK 900 mln per day Dec 1-15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show the central bank changed the timeline for its December purchases to Dec 1-15 from previously all of December)

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will raise its daily sale of foreign currency in December, but will conduct them only in the period Dec. 1-15, it said on Thursday.

The bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent to 900 million Norwegian crowns per day. Sales in November stood at 650 million.

In order to make funds available to be spent as part of the government’s fiscal budget, Norges Bank exchanges currency earned from the country’s oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund into Norwegian crowns.

More details on how and why the central bank trades currency can be seen here: bit.ly/2iIfmLq (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

