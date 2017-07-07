CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Engie brings Norway's Gjoea oil, gas field back on stream

(Corrects gas output to 19 mcm/day from 18 mcm/day in third para)

OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Gjoea oil and gas field is back in production and is expected to ramp up to full production by July 9, a spokeswoman for operator Engie said on Friday.

The field was shut on June 21 following a gas leak.

Normal daily out put is 30,000 barrels of oil and 19 million standard cubic meters of natural gas, Engie said.

Engie holds a 30 percent stake in the field, while Norwegian state firm Petoro holds 30 percent, BASF unit Wintershall holds 20 percent, Shell owns 12 percent and DEA has an 8 percent stake. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Kariagiannopoulos)