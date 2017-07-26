FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 9 days ago

Gassco plans repairs at Kollsnes gas plant in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 26 (Reuters) - Norway's largest gas processing plant, Kollsnes, is expected to return to full capacity before the winter gas season in Europe starts on Oct. 1, a spokesman for gas system operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

The plant, which has an installed capacity of over 140 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, was running near its full available capacity of 134 mcm per day on Wednesday after an outage reduced its capacity by 9.5 mcm per day.

A Gassco spokesman said the outage was caused by a damage to a turbo expander, a piece of equipment used to separate hydrocarbon liquids from natural gas, which it is expected to be repaired during a planned round of maintenance in September.

"It is not a small maintenance ... (But) we should be back on track by Oct. 1," he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

