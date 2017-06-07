FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

Norway's 2017 gas output to at least at same level as 2016's-Gassco CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway's total gas output this year will reach at least the same level as last year's, or 108 billion cubic meters, the head of Gassco, Norway's gas infrastructure operator, told Reuters.

"It is fair to assume that we will stay at the same high levels as we did in 2016... At least the same level," Frode Leversund said in an interview, adding that in 2018 Norway could deliver the same "high and stable" volumes as in 2017. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

