OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - An ongoing reduction in the output of Ireland’s Corrib gas field has been extended by 24 hours to Oct. 3 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT), Norway’s Statoil said in a statement.

The Corrib field’s output will still be reduced by 9.9 million cubic metres per day. Statoil did not say why the outage was extended. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)