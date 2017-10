(Adds outage extended by another day to Oct. 4)

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - An ongoing reduction in the output of Ireland’s Corrib gas field has been extended by another 24 hours to Oct. 4 at 0600 CET (0400 GMT), Norway’s Statoil said in a statement.

The Corrib field’s output will still be reduced by 9.9 million cubic metres per day. Statoil did not say why the outage was extended. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)