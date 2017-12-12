Statoil shuts gas output from Troll A platform after power outage

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil has shut down production at its Troll A gas platform in the North Sea following a power outage, the company said on Tuesday.

“The production has been closed down due to the power outage and at the same time a gas alarm was detected,” Statoil spokesman Morten Eek said.

It is still not clear when production can restart.

“The power outage was resolved pretty fast, but as we are still looking into what caused the gas alarm to go off, we still haven’t restarted production and it is still unclear when that will happen,” Eek said. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)