FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS, Caisse des Depots sell Norway's offshore gas pipeline stake
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 days ago

UBS, Caisse des Depots sell Norway's offshore gas pipeline stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The owners of Norwegian gas pipeline investor Njord Gas Infrastructure have sold all their shares in the company to Norway’s CapeOmega Holding AS for an undisclosed sum, Njord said on Monday.

Njord Gas Infrastructure holds an 8 percent stake in the Gassled venture, which owns most of the offshore gas pipeline system used to transport Norwegian gas to customers in Britain and continental Europe.

The shares were sold by Swiss bank UBS and France’s Caisse des Depots, and the sale is subject to approval by the Norwegian government and its competition authority, Njord Gas Infrastructure added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.