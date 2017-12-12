UPDATE 1-Statoil shuts Troll A gas platform after power outage, gas leak

(Adds comments from Statoil, Gassco re-start estimate)

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Statoil has shut down production at its Troll A gas platform in the North Sea following a gas leak and a power outage, the company said on Tuesday.

“The production has been closed down due to the power outage and at the same time a gas alarm was detected,” Statoil spokesman Morten Eek said.

Statoil closed down production after a leak that set off the gas alarms, he said later on Tuesday.

Statoil would restart production only after establishing the cause of the leak.

“The power outage was resolved pretty fast, but as we are still looking into what caused the gas alarm to go off, we still haven’t restarted production and it is still unclear when that will happen,” he said.

Statoil began reducing the field’s output on Tuesday morning and eventually shut down production. Norway’s Gassco, the pipeline system operator, expected the outage to end on Wednesday, it said on its website.

Gassco estimated the impact of Troll A’s gas outage at 61 million cubic meters per day.