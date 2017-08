OSLO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 30 percent year-on-year in June while housing starts fell by 8 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

In May, homes sales fell by 9 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts fell by 5 percent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 13 percent from last year while housing starts are up 6 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)