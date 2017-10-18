CORRECTED-Norway's new home sales down 34 pct yr/yr in Sept

(Corrects in headline and lead to 34 pct from 33 pct)

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 34 percent year-on-year in September while housing starts fell by 20 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Wednesday.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 20 percent from last year while housing starts are up 4 percent from the same period of 2017 as builders work their way through an order backlog built up in recent years.

A month ago the corresponding year-to-date numbers were down 18 percent for sales and up 8 percent for construction starts. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)